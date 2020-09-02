Lapis Lazuli corridor to improve cargo transportation with Turkmenistan - Georgian ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Jeila Aliyeva

Implementation of the Lapis-Lazuli Transit, Trade & Transport Route (Lapis Lazuli Corridor) shall give extra impetus to the development of freight transportation between Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Turkmenistan and through their territories, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia told Trend.

Furthermore, the ministry pointed out that the implementation of the project will contribute to boosting the trade and economic relations between the countries.

The development of Lapis Lazuli corridor is one of the important directions of Georgian transport cooperation with Turkmenistan, the source added.

"We are interested in establishing stronger transport connections with Turkmenistan, given the fact that it is bordering with the Caspian Sea and is an important part of the Europe-Asia corridor," the ministry noted.

"The countries commit themselves to provide infrastructure facilities and facilitate customs procedures to ensure smooth flows of traffic through the corridor," added the Georgian ministry.

The ministry also talked about measures taken by Georgia to improve Lapis Lazuli Route performance.

"Georgia is investing heavily in its transport infrastructure including airport infrastructure, railway modernization, East-West Highway construction, and port infrastructure development. As a result of ongoing and planned infrastructure projects, the travel time through the territory of Georgia will be reduced and transport safety and throughput capacity will significantly increase in the years to come."

The agreement on transit and transport cooperation Lapis Lazuli between Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Turkmenistan was signed on November 15, 2017, at the ministerial meeting of the 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan in Ashgabat.

According to the Lapis Lazuli project, railways and highways should connect the Afghan Turgundi city of Herat province with Ashgabat, then with the Caspian Turkmenbashi port. The corridor will be extended to Baku, then through Tbilisi to Ankara with links to Poti and Batumi cities, then from Ankara to Istanbul. The project budget, which aims to facilitate transit logistics and simplify customs procedures, is estimated at $2 billion.

@JeilaAliyeva