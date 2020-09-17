Wizz Air and Ryanair to resume flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17

Wizz Air and Ryanair will resume flights to Georgia in a few weeks, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"The decision to resume WIZZ Air regular flights to safe zones will be made in the coming days,” the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava says.

The negotiations are also underway with an Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair, the minister notes.

As she noted, Georgia has moved to the adjustment stage.

"Instead of strict prohibitions, we are going to live with a pandemic. We actively use the PCR method rather than quarantine. Foreign visitors entering Georgia from ‘green countries’ are required to obtain PRC test results. This, in turn, reduces the risk of imported infections. We are trying to resume flights in stages. For example, more than 90 flights are scheduled for September," the minister says.

