Citizens who enter Georgia have to go through mandatory 12-day quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The citizens who enter Georgia will no longer have to go through the mandatory 8-day quarantine, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, they will have to remain in self-isolation for 12 days.

As Gakharia said after the government session, the government is trying to bring more dynamics to the economy with this decision.

"Once new flights are added, the scheme of their transfer to quarantine areas will change. All citizens returning home and having a PCR test will be able to move to self-isolation for 12 days and no longer be placed in a quarantine area. And if the citizen does not have a PCR test, he/she will be able to use the quarantine space normally. This is how we try to bring more dynamics to the economy," said Gakharia.

He stated that in the coming days Georgia is expected to report more than 1,000 daily cases of coronavirus.

"However, our health system will resist the blow,” Gakharia said.

