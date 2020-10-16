Several regular flights to be carried out from Tbilisi to Riga and Paris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16

Several regular flights per week will be carried out from Tbilisi in direction of Riga and Paris in November, Trend reports via the Tbilisi International Airport.

The flight schedule is the following:

Tbilisi-Riga-Tbilisi – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday;

Tbilisi-Paris-Tbilisi – Wednesday, Sunday.

Passengers, who enter the territory of Latvia, will be subjected to the mandatory 10-day self-isolation. For transit passengers, the duration of stay at Riga airport should not exceed 12 hours.

The French border is unconditionally opened for Georgian citizens both for tourist purposes and upon invitation.

At the decision of the Georgian government, restoration of direct flights is planned from Tbilisi and Kutaisi airports starting November.

