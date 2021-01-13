Restoring communications to notably reduce cost of cargo shipments in South Caucasus

Transport 13 January 2021 15:22 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The agreements reached by the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia on the details of unblocking economic and transport communications in the region will bring economic benefits to the entire South Caucasus region, Azerbaijani parliament’s member, economic expert, Professor Rufat Guliyev told Trend on Jan.13.

According to Guliyev, this will lead to the use of a new transport and logistics space in the region and a significant reduction in the cost of cargo transportation.

Speaking about the results of the trilateral meeting, he noted that Armenia should be most interested in unblocking.

"The agreement between the countries will positively affect the economy of Armenia, the welfare of its people," added the expert.

He reminded that currently logistics between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and other territories of Azerbaijan is carried out by air and through the territory of Iran, but owing to the agreements a direct land communication will be also unblocked between them and Turkey along the borderline between Armenia and Iran (Meghri corridor).

"Azerbaijan has already built transcontinental railway lines and the railway network in the liberated territories can be integrated into this country's railway system," he summed up.

Due to the conflict between the two South Caucasus countries, which began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan and the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts, in 1992-1994, the direct land connection between Nakhchivan and other regions of Azerbaijan through the Meghri corridor was blocked by Armenia and border between the country and Turkey was closed.

The territories had been liberated by Azerbaijan as a result of a 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020). Following the trilateral statement between the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the Prime Minister of Armenia on Nov.10, 2020, about ending the war, the parties met on Jan.11, 2021, in Moscow to confirm their agreement to open all the blocked communications (the item was indicated in 10 Nov. statement).

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva

