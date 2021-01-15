Azerbaijan reveals number of vessels repaired at 'Bibiheybat' Shipyard in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Repair Yard of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) repaired 71 vessels of various types in 2020, a source in the company told Trend on Jan.15.

According to the source, 24 vessels underwent overhaul, 30– dock repairr. Five of the vessels are owned by the ASCO Transportation Fleet, 60 – by the Offshore Fleet, and 6 – by third-party organizations.

“The repair process was carried out in accordance with the requirements of an international convention with the participation of highly qualified specialists from ASCO,” the source said.

As reported, the company provides a wide range of professional ship repair and marine engineering services.

The main activity of the ‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Repair Yard, as well as the ‘Zigh’ Ship Repair and Construction Yard, is the repair of ships and technical equipment owned by ASCO and other companies, as well as the order-based manufacture of various spare parts for them,” added the source.

