Azerbaijani Balakan ferry repaired and put into operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The repair of the Balakan ferry ship, which belongs to the transport flotilla of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO), has been completed at Zykh shipyard, the ASCO told Trend.

On the main deck and in the engine room of the ship: installation of pipes, electrical installation, as well as work on automation and welding of the hull, were carried out.

In addition, the underwater and surface parts of the ferry were cleaned and painted, said the ASCO.

As the ASCO noted, the living quarters and offices have been refurbished in accordance with modern standards.

After successfully completing sea trials, the ferry was put into operation, said the message.

The length of the Balakan ferry ship is 154.5 meters, the width is 17 meters, and the maximum speed is 13.9 knots. The ferry has a capacity of 54 wagons.

