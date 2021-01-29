Georgia, Iran highlight importance of cementing transit and transport communications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia have held separate meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who arrived in Tbilisi, Trend reports via government administration.

Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Tbilisi on Jan.29 as a part of his regional trip.

At the meeting Gakharia and the Iranian foreign minister discussed the latest regional events, a key role of Georgia in the regional economic development and stability, the government administration reported.

“The parties also discussed bilateral, regional relations and accentuated the trade and economic ties between the two countries. Also highlighted the importance of cementing their transit and transport communications, tapping into the potential in these areas, and duly dealing with area-specific difficulties,” the government press center noted.

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart as he contracted COVID-19 and entered self-isolation.

The parties reaffirmed the good neighborly relations between the two countries and expressed hope that the visit would be fruitful in this regard, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

---

