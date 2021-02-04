Uzbekistan reveals regions with largest share of passenger transportation by cars

Transport 4 February 2021 15:47 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan reveals regions with largest share of passenger transportation by cars
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 4
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 4
Iran to start third phase of trials on vaccine jointly made with Cuba
Iran to start third phase of trials on vaccine jointly made with Cuba
Iran-Cuba COVID-19 vaccine to start 3rd phase of trial in next few weeks
Iran-Cuba COVID-19 vaccine to start 3rd phase of trial in next few weeks
Latest
US embassy in Uzbekistan opens tender for inspection services of facade tile Tenders 16:21
Kazakhstan amends legislation to improve business environment, boost investment incentives Business 16:21
Export of persimmons from Azerbaijan decreased in 2020 Business 16:20
Azerbaijani Central Bank talks notable growth in 2020 voluntary insurance revenues Finance 16:09
Majority of Azerbaijani drivers use RON-92 gasoline - poll Economy 16:09
Uzbekistan reveals regions with largest share of passenger transportation by cars Transport 15:47
Defects found in packaging of persimmons to be exported to Ukraine Economy 15:38
Staff reshuffle in LafargeHolcim Russia and Holcim Azerbaijan Economy 15:36
Certain production facilities put into operation in Iran's Zanjan Province Business 15:34
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of services for maintenance Tenders 15:30
Georgian ProCredit Bank develops special financing program to help customers, developers Finance 15:10
Subsidy program assists construction sector to avoid significant fluctuations in apartment prices in Georgia Construction 15:09
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 15:02
Supervisory Board of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan holds first meeting (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 15:02
Kazakh Gas Refinery opens tender to buy transducers Tenders 15:02
CNPC in Turkmenistan to buy oil chemical materials via tender Tenders 15:01
Trade potential between Azerbaijan and Iran to be researched Business 14:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 4 Society 14:53
Guests with hotel reservations, ski pass tickets may visit Azerbaijan’s Shahdag Tourism Center - State Tourism Board Society 14:51
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Vugar Suleymanov on his appointment as Chairman of Board of Agency for Mine Action (PHOTO) Politics 14:50
ICRC continuing to enhance its programs to address needs of Azerbaijan Politics 14:45
Turkmenistan to take measures to ensure development of poultry farming Business 14:33
Russian company to develop transport master plan for Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region Transport 14:33
Azerbaijani ex-minister brought to criminal responsibility - State Security Service Politics 14:29
Iran seeks to use alternative resources to finance its budget needs Business 14:19
Generation data of renewable energy power plants in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 14:17
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 14:17
World Economic Forum names main global risks for next ten years Economy 14:02
Malaysian company to support e-commerce dev't in Kazakhstan Business 13:53
Azerbaijan names number of organizations registered within governmental web domain ICT 13:53
Azerbaijan sees GDP growth in non-oil sector in 2020 Finance 13:53
Iran reduces red meat imports Business 13:51
Georgia lifts several coronavirus-related restrictions Georgia 13:35
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds currency auction Finance 13:34
UN forecasts Azerbaijan's economic growth for next two years Finance 13:34
Azerbaijani president appoints chairman of board of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories Politics 13:16
Azerbaijan opens one more SME Friend office Economy 13:15
Iran’s NICICO discloses data of production and sales Business 13:04
Azerbaijan's dry cargo vessel to soon start feeder shipments to Turkmen port Economy 12:59
Iran launches new facilities in Aras Free Trade Zone Business 12:58
Georgia reports 583 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.4 Georgia 12:39
Turkmenistan names production indicators of State Committee of Water Resources Business 12:39
Kazakhstan’s national oil&gas company talks 2020 production achievements Oil&Gas 12:37
Poland eyes opening showroom with samples of Uzbek textile products Business 12:36
Range of medicines in Azerbaijani MHI-based hospitals to be expanded Society 12:33
Azerbaijan expanding list of services on mandatory health insurance Society 12:28
Azerbaijani medical institutions planned to be optimized amid MHI introduction Society 12:26
Crude oil handling drops at CPC's Marine Terminal month-on-month Oil&Gas 12:25
Shafag-Asiman exploration well reaches 5,305-meters depth Oil&Gas 12:23
Shareholders approve increase in price offer for KAZ Minerals Share acquisition Business 12:20
Drilling at SWAP planned to start in Q2 2021 Oil&Gas 12:15
Transport sector remains largest energy consumer in Georgia Oil&Gas 12:14
Mazda sees chip shortage affecting about 7,000 vehicles in February Other News 12:11
South Caucasus Pipeline’s average throughput soars Oil&Gas 11:59
Turkmenistan’s Agriculture Ministry exceeds production plan in 2020 Business 11:58
Kazakhstan, China agree to increase border crossing traffic Transport 11:56
Uzbekistan’s state program for 2021 approved Uzbekistan 11:53
Uzbekistan’s export growth projected to recover due to growing demand from China Uzbekistan 11:48
Maersk Explorer, Istiglal rig complete 16 wells for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 11:45
Several border checkpoints to be reconstructed in Kazakhstan Transport 11:41
Baku's 2020 public catering turnover plummets Business 11:38
Netanyahu postpones UAE, Bahrain trip due to COVID-19 lockdown Israel 11:38
Shah Deniz 2 East South Flank to start up in Q2 2021 Oil&Gas 11:32
Shell profit drops to 20-year low in 2020, raises dividend Europe 11:30
Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen Europe 11:26
Shah Deniz field’s production up Oil&Gas 11:22
Deutsche Bank swings to net profit in 2020, its first since 2014 Europe 11:21
Kazakhstan takes steps to compensate for overproduced oil within OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 11:17
Shah Deniz operating expenditure up y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:16
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss issues of efficient water use in region Business 11:14
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Norway year-on-year Business 11:12
UK ready to expand economic ties with Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:09
Charging stations for electric vehicles installed in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Oil&Gas 11:09
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters holds regular meeting to address urgent issues (PHOTO) Economy 11:09
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan sees decrease in opex, capex Oil&Gas 11:07
Austerity is the wrong choice - German Finance Minister Europe 11:04
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 11:01
Sangachal terminal increases Shah Deniz gas exports Oil&Gas 10:58
Price of gold in Azerbaijan drops Finance 10:57
Vehicles privatized through Azerbaijani State Service's auction Business 10:55
Bulk of industrial production in Baku accounts for mining sector Business 10:55
Azeri-Chirag-Gunehsli boosts associated gas deliveries to SOCAR Oil&Gas 10:47
IRU committed to working with Turkmenistan on practical use of Lapis Lazuli corridor Transport 10:42
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Ukraine Business 10:41
PM Modi Congratulates PM Rajapaksa On Sri Lanka's 73rd Independence Day Other News 10:39
Aero India show begins in Bengaluru Other News 10:35
Indian Envoy Discusses Bilateral Issues With Sri Lankan MPs Other News 10:33
India to host Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers’ Conclave today Other News 10:32
Nokia's fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations Europe 10:26
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 10:19
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli lowers production Oil&Gas 10:19
Azerbaijan to import COVAX vaccines Society 10:13
BP increases capex, decreases opex on ACG y-o-y Oil&Gas 10:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.4 Finance 10:10
Azerbaijan's ambassador talks Karabakh war with audience of DC's American University (VIDEO) Politics 10:10
Iranian currency rates for February 4 Finance 09:59
Austria’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan – monthly data Oil&Gas 09:58
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 4 Uzbekistan 09:47
Monumental step-up expected in installed offshore wind capacity Oil&Gas 09:44
Iran to start third phase of trials on vaccine jointly made with Cuba Society 09:27
All news