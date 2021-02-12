Uzbekistan again extends suspension of flights to number of countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has again extended the suspension of flights to a number of countries till March 1, Trend reports with reference to Special Republican Commission of Uzbekistan.

The special republican commission made a decision according to which international flights to the UK, Italy, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa are suspended until March 1 of this year in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 infection.

It is reported that persons who have been in the UK, Italy, Denmark, Austria, Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter Uzbekistan during the period of the above restriction.

Also, citizens and stateless persons of Uzbekistan who have been in the above countries for the last 14 days and entering the country through third countries are placed in 14-day quarantine in hotels or quarantine zones.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan as of February 12 increased to 79,340.

To date, 77,780 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 622 have died.

At the moment, 938 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

