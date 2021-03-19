Hungarian Wizz Air cancels part of summer flights from Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Due to international COVID-19 restrictions, Hungarian airline Wizz Air has canceled part of its 2021 summer flights from Georgian Kutaisi Airport, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the company, flights to Germany and Italy have been canceled, in particular in the cities of Berlin, Dortmund, Munich, as well as Milan and Rome.

"It is the practice in the aviation industry that flight frequencies vary according to travel seasons, current destinations, and unforeseen situations. Wizz Air has suspended flights from Kutaisi in the summer season of 2021 in several directions," said Andras Rado, Wizz Air Communications Manager.

As he noted, passengers affected by this change will be automatically notified of the change and offered a ticket exchange, a 100 percent refund on their card, or a 120 percent refund to their Wizz Air account.



At the same time, according to the company, Wizz Air has submitted an application to the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency regarding the resumption of flights and they hope that the regulations and restrictions will allow them to resume operations from Kutaisi International Airport soon.

