LOT Polish Airlines to resume flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Flights between Georgia and Poland will resume on March 28 this year, Trend reports via the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

LOT Polish Airlines (Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT S.A.) will operate the Warsaw-Tbilisi-Warsaw flights four times a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Regular flights between Georgia and Poland will be carried out five times a week from May 31, 2021.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to bring Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

