Uzbekistan talks increase of competitiveness of Trans-Caspian int’l transport route within Turkic Council

Uzbekistan and the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) discussed the issues of increasing the competitiveness of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that representatives of the transport and customs authorities of Uzbekistan in the format of a videoconference held regular consultations with the CCTSS.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Transport Abdusamad Muminov, Deputy Secretary-General of the CCTSS Mirvohid Azimov, experts from the Ministry of Transport, the State Customs Committee, and the Association of International Road Carriers of Uzbekistan (AIRCUZ).

It is noted that the meeting was organized for the purpose of practical implementation of the initiatives of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the development of transport corridors, voiced on March 31, 2021, during the informal online summit of the Turkic Council, as well as the agreements reached in the framework of the recent Uzbek-Azerbaijani-Turkish consultations on cooperation in the field of transport.

The parties discussed issues of increasing the competitiveness of the Trans-Caspian international transport route and exchanged views on the implementation of a demonstration tour along the Trans-Caspian route.

In addition, the sides touched upon the issues of involving Uzbek dry ports in the process of twinning ports and the implementation of the Caravanserai project, as well as identified further steps to digitalize the cargo transportation system through the implementation of the eTIR, ePermit, and eCMR projects.

