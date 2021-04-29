Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp Airlines launching regular flights to Georgian cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp Airlines is launching regular flights to the Georgian cities of Tbilisi and Batumi, Trend reports with reference to the Civil Aviation Agency.

Flight Schedule:

From April 29 to October 28 Kharkiv - Tbilisi - Kharkiv on Thursdays and Sundays;

From April 29 to October 2 Kharkiv - Batumi - Kharkiv on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and from May 27 to October 3 on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays;

From May 1 to October 2 Lviv - Tbilisi - Lviv on Saturdays, and from June 2 to September 29 on Wednesdays;

From April 19 to May 27 Lviv - Batumi - Lviv on Thursdays, and from May 29 to October 3 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays;

From April 30 to October 29 Odessa - Tbilisi - Odessa on Mondays and Fridays;

From May 2 to May 23 Odessa - Batumi - Odessa on Sundays, from May 27 to October 3 on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays;

From May 28 to May 23 Zaporizhzhia - Batumi - Zaporizhzhia on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays;

The airline is also increasing the frequency of regular flights between the capitals of Georgia and Ukraine. Accordingly, from May 28 to October 29, flights on the route Kyiv - Tbilisi - Kyiv will be added on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Today, different airlines operate 70 flights a week in the direction of Georgia, and by summer their number will increase to 200.

Meanwhile, the regular flights in the country were resumed on February 1 this year.

