Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp Airlines launching regular flights to Georgian cities

Transport 29 April 2021 15:09 (UTC+04:00)
Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp Airlines launching regular flights to Georgian cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp Airlines is launching regular flights to the Georgian cities of Tbilisi and Batumi, Trend reports with reference to the Civil Aviation Agency.

Flight Schedule:

From April 29 to October 28 Kharkiv - Tbilisi - Kharkiv on Thursdays and Sundays;

From April 29 to October 2 Kharkiv - Batumi - Kharkiv on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and from May 27 to October 3 on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays;

From May 1 to October 2 Lviv - Tbilisi - Lviv on Saturdays, and from June 2 to September 29 on Wednesdays;

From April 19 to May 27 Lviv - Batumi - Lviv on Thursdays, and from May 29 to October 3 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays;

From April 30 to October 29 Odessa - Tbilisi - Odessa on Mondays and Fridays;

From May 2 to May 23 Odessa - Batumi - Odessa on Sundays, from May 27 to October 3 on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays;

From May 28 to May 23 Zaporizhzhia - Batumi - Zaporizhzhia on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays;

The airline is also increasing the frequency of regular flights between the capitals of Georgia and Ukraine. Accordingly, from May 28 to October 29, flights on the route Kyiv - Tbilisi - Kyiv will be added on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Today, different airlines operate 70 flights a week in the direction of Georgia, and by summer their number will increase to 200.

Meanwhile, the regular flights in the country were resumed on February 1 this year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
US Fortinet offers various modern cybersecurity solutions for Azerbaijani SMEs Economy 15:42
Nar and AzTU identify new areas of cooperation (PHOTO) Society 15:38
Relations between Georgia and NATO remain at highest historical level - PM Georgia 15:33
BP reveals total oil output from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli since 1997 Oil&Gas 15:28
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil exports to Italy, Lithuania announced Oil&Gas 15:25
Head of Azerbaijani State Security Service pays official visit to Georgia (PHOTO) Society 15:24
BP reveals Shah Deniz production volume since start Oil&Gas 15:22
Kazakhstan, Russia adopt Comprehensive Program of Economic Cooperation for 2021-2025 Business 15:11
Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp Airlines launching regular flights to Georgian cities Transport 15:09
BP updates on progress at SWAP, D230, Shafag-Asiman Oil&Gas 15:07
OPEC+ confirms Azerbaijan's oil production commitments for May-July Oil&Gas 15:01
South Caucasus Pipeline’s daily average throughput up Oil&Gas 14:57
Iranian Central Oil Fields Company to implement several projects Oil&Gas 14:53
All problems in Armenia rooted in crisis of governance - ex-president Armenia 14:53
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries extends tender for fuel purchase Tenders 14:50
Georgian economy grows year-on-year Business 14:47
BP discloses number of wells drilled for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 14:46
Operating expenditure on Shah Deniz surges y-o-y Oil&Gas 14:42
Iran begins cotton sowing Business 14:41
While retreating Armenian Armed Forces destroyed infrastructure in Azerbaijani lands - permanent rep to UN Politics 14:32
Shah Deniz field increases gas production Oil&Gas 14:29
Lebanon, Israel expected to resume talks on maritime border next week Arab World 14:22
Activity of trade, tourism reps to serve development of Azerbaijan-Israel economic, trade ties - minister (PHOTO) Business 14:21
BP significantly increases opex on BTC y-o-y Oil&Gas 14:17
Georgia sees decrease in construction permits Construction 14:17
Switzerland's Lonza to boost production for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Europe 14:16
Kazakhstan unveils its trade indicators with Turkey for 2M2021 Business 14:12
Kazakhstan enters Global Green Finance Index Finance 14:11
Sangachal terminal reduces oil and condensate exports Oil&Gas 14:11
Kazakhstan’s KAZ Minerals reports decrease in cooper output Business 14:10
Measures to battle COVID-19 remain in place at KAZ Minerals facilities Business 14:09
Russia organizes twelfth charter flight from Turkmenistan Transport 14:07
Iranian energy minister talks data of water, electricity sectors Oil&Gas 14:06
Sangachal terminal increases Shah Deniz gas exports Oil&Gas 14:06
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 29 Society 14:05
BP reveals number of completed wells at ACG Oil&Gas 13:57
Ukrainian company to repair compressor stations at dep’t managed by Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 13:57
BP says ACE project detailed design engineering works completed Oil&Gas 13:48
Iran talks insurance data in its mining sector Finance 13:46
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli increases associated gas deliveries to SOCAR Oil&Gas 13:40
Kazakhstan’s Consulate General opens in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Uzbekistan 13:38
Uzbekistan eyes increasing number of foreign tourist inflow Tourism 13:36
Armenian Metsamor NPP located in active tectonic fault zone - Azerbaijan's ANAS Society 13:35
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli sees decrease in total production y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:30
BP reduces capex, opex on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 13:17
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 13:11
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy substation Tenders 13:03
Iranian deputy minister talks about industrial parks Business 13:02
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds currency auction Finance 12:59
Kazakhstan records decrease in trade with India Business 12:58
Area for future electrical substation in Azerbaijan's liberated Gubadly cleared of mines - Mine Action Agency Society 12:48
Russian Direct Investment Fund, Mubadala Investment Company to invest in projects in Kazakhstan Business 12:47
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of funds put up for sale at NIMA exchange rate Finance 12:40
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender for equipment repairs Tenders 12:37
President of Uzbekistan to visit Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:37
Kazakhstan sees surge in deposits Finance 12:34
Moderna boosting COVID-19 vaccine capacity, targets up to 3 billion shots in 2022 US 12:30
Azerbaijan records growth of payment card turnover for 1Q2021 Finance 12:25
Iran sees increase in exports from Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Provinces Business 12:16
Positive start to Q4 corporate earnings for India Inc. Other News 12:16
Georgia reports 1,433 new cases of coronavirus for April 29 Georgia 12:14
Malaysian consulting company to introduce Islamic banking instruments in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:13
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan interested in developing trade, economic co-op in wide range of areas Business 12:12
Uzbekistan records slight increase in GDP per capita Uzbekistan 12:12
Uzbekistan, Ukraine plan to resume direct flights Transport 12:11
1st lot of Sputnik V vaccine likely in India by May end Other News 12:11
Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks Europe 12:11
Modi speaks to Putin, thanks him for rushing medical aid Other News 12:11
Covaxin found to neutralise '617 variant' of Covid, says US expert Other News 12:10
Indian Americans in U.S. Congress, tech organize joined hands to give aid for India amid 2nd wave Other News 12:10
Mine clearance in Azerbaijan's Zangilan for Smart Village project underway Society 12:10
Cashless payment gaining popularity in Azerbaijan Finance 12:09
PM Holds Meet On Covid, Asks Official To Rapidly Upgrade Health Facilities Other News 12:08
Volume of minerals extracted in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province increases Business 12:08
Bhutan to supply 40 MT medical oxygen to Assam daily Other News 12:07
EIB to allocate loan to Georgia for East-West highway reconstruction Transport 12:06
Georgia emphasizes importance of effective and efficient cooperation with UN Georgia 12:05
Georgia holding negotiations to receive Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines Georgia 12:03
Fighting the Covid crisis: Ireland to send 700 oxygen concentrators to India Other News 12:03
Uzbekneftegaz obtains gas and gas condensate at well of Ustyurt gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 12:02
Azerbaijan continues mine clearance in area for future airport in Zangilan (PHOTO) Society 12:02
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for electric actuators Tenders 11:55
Azerbaijan boosts gold exports Business 11:53
BioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September US 11:53
Equinor reduces production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 11:52
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation shares video for International Dance Day (VIDEO) Society 11:50
Iran’s NIDC begins excavations in Hendijan oil field Oil&Gas 11:47
School of Project Management of Baku Higher Oil School starts registration of new group of listeners Society 11:47
Azerbaijan discloses data on exports through 'Single Window' system for Apr.2021 Transport 11:40
Equinor reduces natural gas sales volume y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:38
Equinor’s equity production of liquids and gas down due to natural decline Oil&Gas 11:36
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss potential for cooperation in various areas Business 11:34
Azerbaijan reveals 1Q2021 data on sales through Azexport website Business 11:33
Equinor sees decrease in non-current assets in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:24
Group of journalists begin visit to Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Gubadly (PHOTO) Society 11:15
Azerbaijani satellite operator announces 1Q2021 export revenues ICT 11:10
Azerbaijan shares data on spending of foreigners via bank cards Finance 11:05
Turkmenistan, Turkey aim to boost relations in number of areas Business 10:56
Azerbaijan shares data on precious metals prices Finance 10:43
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 29 Uzbekistan 10:43
All news