Georgia expects increase in low-cost airlines during summer season

Transport 5 May 2021 17:31 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia expects increase in low-cost airlines during summer season

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian Airports Association announces the expansion of the list of low-cost airlines that will fly in the direction of the country during the summer season, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“We are continuing negotiations with airlines and, amid the reduction of COVID regulations, we are considering the possibility of increasing the number of flights and destinations. WizzAir, which operates at Kutaisi International Airport, will add flights to Riga and Dortmund in May. The directions Katowice and Gdansk were also added," the report said.

An increase in flights is planned for the summer season with reduced regulations.

Other low-cost air carriers are interested in the Georgian aviation market.

"For example, on April 30, the Ukrainian Bees Airline began flying towards Georgia, which operates flights to Tbilisi and Batumi airports. Eurowings will start flying to Tbilisi in the summer," said Tamar Archuadze, head of the Georgian Airports Association.

