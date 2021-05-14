Russian IrAero to launch flights to Azerbaijan soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev Trend:

The Russian IrAero airline will start operating flights to Azerbaijan since May 19, 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the airline.

According to the source, the flights will be operated on the Samara-Baku-Samara route on Superjet-100 planes once a week.

"Departure from Samara will take place at 20:00 (GMT +3), and arrival in Baku - at 22:20 (GMT +4). Return flight from the capital of Azerbaijan will be at 23:20 (GMT +4), and arrival at Samara Kurumoch airport - at 01:40 (GMT +3)", added the source.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only the following persons are allowed to enter the territory of Azerbaijan:

Citizens of the country;

Employees of diplomatic missions of foreign states in the Azerbaijani territory and their family members;

Foreign citizens who are family members of Azerbaijani citizens;

Foreign citizens who have a work permit in Azerbaijan;

Foreign citizens who have a permanent or permit of temporary residence in Azerbaijan;

Foreign students studying in Azerbaijan;

Foreign citizens who have a special permit from the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

All passengers must have a printed medical certificate of a negative PCR test for coronavirus (COVID-19), issued no later than 48 hours before the flight to Azerbaijan.

