Georgia easing regulations for travelers from number of countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is easing regulations for travelers from Canada, Japan, Kuwait, China, South Korea, Moldova and Oman to enter the country, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Travelers from these countries must present a negative PCR test from the past 72 hours at the border and re-take the test on the third day. Further self-isolation will not be required if the test returns negative.

Regular flights resumed in Georgia on February 1, while the land borders will open on June 1.

Citizens of all countries, traveling by air from any country may enter Georgia if they present confirmation they have gone through the full course (two doses) of any COVID-19 vaccination at the border checkpoints of Georgia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935