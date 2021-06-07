Georgia sees increase in tourist inflow due to opening of land borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Minister of Economy Natia Turnava said that tourist inflow to the country has increased due to the opening of land border by the government of Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"A week ago, we decided to open the land borders. It gave us the first results and tourist inflows increased in terms of crossing land borders," she noted.

According to her, smooth movement is underway along the land border with the Republic of Turkey.

"The number of tourists coming from Ukraine has increased. They can visit us both by air and by sea," said the minister.

With regards to Azerbaijan, Turnava said work is underway to have Azerbaijanis visit Georgia without any restrictions.

"We hope that this decision will not be delayed and we will be able to host Azerbaijani tourists," Turnava said.

Turnava also spoke about the admission of new airlines to the Georgian air market and noted that it created very positive expectations for the continuation of the tourism recovery process as a whole.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935