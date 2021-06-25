Turkmenistan’s new airport receives int'l certificate of compliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The International Airport in Kerki of Turkmenistan was awarded a four-letter UTAE code by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and a Certificate of Compliance with International standards issued by Munich International Airport, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The ICAO indicates the geographical location of the aviation service that regulates communication between fixed points. The certificate of conformity issued by Munich International Airport confirms that all the parameters of the airport comply with international norms and standards.

The opening of the new airport took place on June 23, 2021.

The new airport in Kerki was the largest infrastructure project in Turkmenistan's Lebap region.

According to the contract, the airport in Kerki with a capacity of 100 passengers per hour was to start operating in May 2021, but the plan was postponed.

The airport includes a runway, four helicopter pads, a passenger terminal, an air traffic control center, technical and support services, and wide engineering and technological communications network.

