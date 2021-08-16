Iran may stop flights to Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 16

Iran's Mahan Airlines announced the possibility of suspending all flights to Afghanistan.

Mahan Airlines has been operating five flights per week from Tehran and Mashhad to Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mahan is the only airline in the country that operates flights to Kabul five times per week. It has suspended flights to Afghanistan until further notice.

The situation is the same for foreign airlines, and since last night, dozens of airlines have canceled their flights to Kabul.

The spokesman of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said that every flight to Kabul will be suspended if the security authorities decide.

"Currently, we have not had an order to the Civil Aviation Authority to suspend all flights to Afghanistan, but it is expected that the flights will be suspended under these conditions,” he said referring to Afghanistan`s recent chaos.

Iran`s security authorities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are the agencies that have to issue the suspension of flights order to the Civil Aviation Organization, he said.