Uzbekistan Airways delivers evacuees from Afghanistan to Frankfurt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways on Thursday delivered people who had been evacuated from Afghanistan earlier from Tashkent to Frankfurt am Main, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

According to the German Ministry of Defense, on Thursday afternoon, Uzbekistan Airways managed to take 211 people from Kabul on a military plane. Thus, the total number of evacuees through Tashkent reached over 900 people.

“Uzbekistan came up with its own initiative - the evacuees were provided with all the necessary assistance, and they fly to the city of Frankfurt in Germany on a plane provided by the government,” the statement said.

It is noted that the board was allocated at the request of the German Embassy in Tashkent.

Earlier, only planes of the German Lufthansa airline evacuated passengers of Afghanistan from Tashkent.

“Due to the fact that the Tashkent airport is in transit mode, passengers from Afghanistan are not allowed to move around the territory. None of the evacuees will leave for the city until the German side picks them up on passenger flights from Tashkent,” the message says.

It is noted that the evacuation via the air bridge between Kabul and Tashkent will continue until the situation in Afghanistan returns to normal.

