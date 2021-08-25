AZAL to Open Vacancies for the Natives of Fuzuli at the first Airport of Karabakh

AZAL announces the opening of vacancies at the Fuzuli International Airport for natives of this area.

In the run-up to the opening of the first airport in Karabakh, the natives of Fuzuli are invited to start a career in such an interesting and responsible industry as the civil aviation of Azerbaijan.

The choice of specialties will be held on a competitive basis.

The recruitment of personnel has been opened in the Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control (AZANS), as well as for the airfield and air terminal services of the Fuzuli International Airport.

Vacancies open for airfield and airport terminal services:

- software engineers;

- technicians for repair and operation of equipment;

- engineers and electricians for lighting facilities;

- engineer for repair and operation of technological equipment;

- radio communication technicians and engineers;

- commandants;

- boiler room operator, conveyor line operator;

- locksmiths for repair and maintenance of ventilation and air conditioning systems;

- cleaning staff, etc.

Vacancies opened in AZANS:

- ATC and Briefing dispatchers;

- weather forecasters and meteorological engineers;

- engineers and technicians for ATC automated systems, communications, radio navigation and radar systems.

Depending on the vacancy, you may need a higher, specialized secondary, secondary education or work experience. There is no requirement for legal training. The applicants can get more detailed information by contacting “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC. Interested candidates are kindly requested to send their CV to the following email address: [email protected]

It should be noted that AZAL is among the first organizations that gives the population returning to the places of historical residence in Karabakh the career opportunities.

On the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. llham Aliyev, a new airport in Fuzuli is being built within the minimum period of time. The Head of state laid the foundation of the airport in January 2021. Test flights are scheduled for early September this year.

“It gives me particular pride to note that “Azerbaijan Airlines” was among the first organizations that opened new positions in the liberated territories of Karabakh. The airport in Fuzuli will be put into operation in the very near future and I am sure that the natives of this region which has been under occupation for a long period will take part in the competitive selection with great pleasure. That is why we offer all the opportunities for them. I would like to emphasize that the opening of the airport in Fuzuli which is capable to accommodate any type of aircraft will give a strong impetus to the socio-economic development of the region and will increase its tourist potential in the future,” President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, said.

Currently, the Fuzuli airport is at the final stage of its construction; the latest infrastructure facilities designed to ensure flight safety, high volumes of passenger and cargo air transportation are being put into operation. Construction is proceeding at an accelerated pace; the opening of the airport is planned before the end of this year.

Also, on the instruction of the Head of State, it is planned to build two more international airports in Karabakh - in the Zangilan and Lachin regions of the country.