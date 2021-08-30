Russian Nordwind Airlines postpone Perm-Baku flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Russian Nordwind airlines postponed the direct flights from Perm city to Baku city till October 6, Trend reports on Aug. 30 referring to the schedule of the Perm Bolshoye Savino airport.

The airlines planned to launch the flights to the capital of Azerbaijan from Perm on August 18.

Perm-Baku flights are currently made by Ural Airlines. The flights are made once a week (on Thursdays).

