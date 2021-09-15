Turkmenistan organizes first test dispatch of express freight train

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Klavdiya Romakayeva

The first test dispatch of an express freight train along the Samandepe - Turkmenbashi port route has been organized in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan.

According to the information, the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan OJSC (TLCT) together with the Railways of Turkmenistan OJSC have developed special timetables for express freight trains, with which it is possible to order complex transport and logistics services, including all stages of transportation.

It is reported that on September 15, 2021, the companies organized the first test dispatch of an express train on the Samandepe - Turkmenbashi port. The train, consisting of 40 wagons, arrived at the international seaport of Turkmenbashi within three days.

The companies offer cargo shipment using a new service on the routes Soltanbent - Turkmenbashi port, Samandepe - Turkmenbashi port, Samandepe - Sarakhs, Turkmenbashi port - Farap, as well as Rukhybelent - Turkmenbashi port routes.

In addition, TLCT recently assisted in the implementation of an express train of containerized cargo from Turkey to Uzbekistan through the territory of Turkmenistan.

Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan OJSC was established in July 2018. The main task of the company is to effectively use the possibilities of international transport corridors passing through the territory of Turkmenistan, as well as to contribute to an increase in the volume of transit cargo and the development of logistics solutions for the implementation of transit and export-import cargo transportation from the consignor to the consignee.

