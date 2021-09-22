Russia to resume flights to Djibouti, Denmark, New Zealand, South Africa, Peru on Oct 5

Russia will resume flights to Djibouti, Denmark, New Zealand, South Africa and Peru starting October 5, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Flights will be resumed with Djibouti between Moscow and Djibouti twice per week, with New Zealand between Moscow and Wellington twice per week, with Peru between Moscow and Lima twice per week, with South Africa between Moscow and Cape Town and between Moscow and Johannesburg twice per week on each of the routes, with Denmark between St. Petersburg and Copenhagen twice per week, according to the crisis center.

Russia will also resume flights between Moscow and Goa, St. Petersburg and Goa, St. Petersburg and Deli, as well as flights between Moscow and Tenerife.

"Following the discussion and considering the epidemiological situation in certain countries it has been decided to resume on the mutual basis starting October 5, 2021 regular flights with the following states: India between Moscow and Goa, St. Petersburg and Deli and between St. Peterburg and Goa once per week on each of the routes; Spain between Moscow and Tenerife twice per week," the crisis center said.

Up to date Russia has resumed air service with 57 countries, whereas starting October 5 flights to another five countries will be resumed.

Extension of suspension of flights

The anti-coronavirus center added that Russia will extend the suspension of flights to Tanzania until November 1.

"Considering the difficult epidemiological situation in Tanzania it has been decided to extend the current air service restrictions until November 1, 2021," the crisis center said.

Moscow suspended air service with the country on April 15, 2021 due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation there. Meanwhile, Tanzania was one of the first countries, where Russia resumed flights after the 2020 lockdown.