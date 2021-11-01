Kazakhstan’s Air Astana to resume direct flights on Almaty-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will resume direct flights from Almaty to Baku (Azerbaijan), Trend reports with reference to the airline.

According to the information, flights will be operated starting from November 7, twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

It is noted that citizens of Kazakhstan flying to Baku, as well as other passengers who are not residents of Azerbaijan, must have a vaccination passport when boarding, as well as a certificate of a negative result of a PCR test for coronavirus, which was submitted within 72 hours before departure. Passengers aged between 1 and 18 years old only need to provide a certificate of a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

Citizens of Azerbaijan, employees of diplomatic missions and members of their families, and other categories of citizens flying to Baku only need to provide a certificate of a negative result of a PCR test, which was submitted within 72 hours before departure.

Unvaccinated passengers upon arrival in Kazakhstan must provide a certificate with a negative PCR test for COVID-19, received within three days prior to arrival.