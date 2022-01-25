New bridge over Astrachay River on Azerbaijan-Iran border to be built

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Elnur Baghishov

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new bridge over the Astarachay River on the border between Azerbaijan-Iran will be held on Jan. 25, 2022, Trend's journalist reports from an event taking place in Baku.

Due to the current road bridge being outdated, an agreement has been signed between the two countries on the construction of a new road bridge and pedestrian crossing over the river at the Astara border checkpoint between Azerbaijan and Iran.

According to the report, Azerbaijani and Iranian officials will attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

It was noted at the event that the volume of bilateral and transit cargo transportation by road between Azerbaijan and Iran has increased in recent years.

A high-ranking delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan, which includes Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Rostam Ghasemi, Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi and other officials.

