Integration of road bridge across Astarachay River into "North-South" ITC to benefit entire region - expert

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new bridge over the Astarachay River on the border between Azerbaijan-Iran was held on Jan. 25, 2022, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov and Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi.

The bridge, which will contribute to the growth of cargo transportation, will be built and commissioned until the end of this year.

Vasily Koltashov, director of the New Society Institute in Russia told Trend that the new road bridge can contribute to the development of trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the countries of the region.

According to Koltashov, in this context, the bridge can be integrated into the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which will benefit both Azerbaijan and the countries of the region.

The trade turnover between Russia and Iran is growing rapidly, trade and economic cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries is actively developing, he said.

"In this context, the creation of the Eurasian Highway and the Eurasian Transport Network has a great importance and potential,” he also said. “Each small component of this process is very important and provides opportunities for the development of local economic activity, more active involvement of the regional market, including the Azerbaijani market, in these ties, and also in terms of transit.”

According to the expert, the bridge’s integration into the INSTC can provide an opportunity to benefit, first of all, Azerbaijan, as it will contribute to the growth of the traffic flow, including freight transport.

“In general, cargo transportation along this route (through the Astarachay River) will be beneficial for Azerbaijan and its economy. This project and such solutions are very important, even though they may seem small against the background of the general scale of Eurasian cooperation and rapprochement," Koltashov said.

The necessity to build a new bridge for cars on the territory of the Astara (Azerbaijan) - Astara (Iran) checkpoint emerged due to the expiration of the service life and the unsuitability of the existing bridge across the Astarachay River.

