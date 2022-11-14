New bulk cargo terminal to increase transshipment capacity - Port of Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The construction of a bulk cargo terminal will increase the transshipment capacity from 200 tons to 600 tons per hour, Head of the Ro-Ro terminal and ferry terminal of the Port of Baku Kamran Jalili said, Trend reports on November 14.

According to him, the bulk cargo terminal is planned to be put into operation in early 2023.

"Bulk cargo mainly comes to Azerbaijan from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and other countries and go to the EU countries," Jalili said.

He added that the annual capacity of transshipment of bulk cargo after the commissioning of this terminal will amount to three million tons.