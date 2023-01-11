Azerbaijan reveals number of vessels repaired at Zygh Construction Yard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. A total of 33 various vessels were repaired at Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC in 2022, Trend reports via ASCO.

According to the company, 13 out of the total number of vessels passed major repair, 12 – dock repair, and eight – routine repair.

Of these, 26 belonged to the ASCO marine transport fleet, five - to the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet, and two - to third parties.

The repair process was carried out in accordance with the requirements of the international convention with the participation of highly qualified ASCO specialists.

Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard provides a wide range of professional ship repair and marine engineering services. The main activity of the yard is repair of vessels and technical equipment, production of various types of spare parts for ships based on orders.