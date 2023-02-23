Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Transport

Azerbaijan's AZAL reveals record-high number of flights carried out in 2022

Transport Materials 23 February 2023 18:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's AZAL reveals record-high number of flights carried out in 2022

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. A total of 36,000 flights were operated in Azerbaijan [in 2022], of which record-high 18,000, including domestic flights, fell on Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), First Vice-President of AZAL Samir Rzayev told reporters, Trend reports.

Rzayev noted that in 2022, AZAL carried 41 percent of the total number of passengers on international flights, and the remaining 59 percent were carried by other airlines.

"The largest number of passengers over the past year was carried by: Turkish Airlines, Aeroflot, Utair, FlyDubai and WizzAir. Totally, 36 foreign air carriers made regular flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport in 2022. They carried a record number of passengers - 2.2 million people," he added.

In 2021, AZAL carried 874,500 passengers, and 38.2 percent of the total number of international flights was operated by AZAL.

Azerbaijan's AZAL reveals record-high number of flights carried out in 2022
Azerbaijan's AZAL reveals record-high number of flights carried out in 2022
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more