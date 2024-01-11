Batch of containers delivered from China's Xi'an to Azerbaijan's Alat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. A batch of containerized cargo from Xi'an (China) has been delivered to Azerbaijan's Alat port through port of Aktau, Trend reports via ADY Container LLC.

The transit time from Xi'an to Alat was 11 days. A batch of 55 containers (each container weighing 40 feet), including electric vehicles, construction materials, pipe products, and other goods, was transported by the 'Berkut' feeder vessel.

The container was received by the Absheron Logistics Center.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are interested in container transshipment from China and are capable of providing transit for 600,000-800,000 containers per year in the perspective (10 times more than the current annual transshipment).

Such cargoes follow the international TRACECA corridor, which has been in operation for more than 30 years.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel