Turkmenistan plans to commission new vessels

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 22. Turkmenistan plans to accept new vessels built at the Balkan shipyard and ship repair plant, located on the territory of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, in the near and medium term, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the main focus is on supply vessels, transport vessels, and towing vessels that serve the growing areas of offshore oil and gas production.

The investment projects provide for an increase in the number of RO-PAX ferries in the merchant marine fleet for rail and road transport, as well as the opening of new routes to the ports of Makhachkala, Astrakhan (Russia), and Kuryk (Kazakhstan).

Meanwhile, in the light of the opening of large industrial facilities for the production of petrochemical products, universal bulk carriers, including container ships, are becoming particularly important for the completion of the fleet.