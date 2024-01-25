Baku, Tokyo see expanding ties in transportation and ICT beforehand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Azerbaijan and Japan see prospects for expanding ties in the spheres of transportation and information and communication technologies (ICT), Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We met with the Japanese Ambassador in Azerbaijan, Katsuya Watanabe, and discussed the expansion of Azerbaijani-Japanese cooperation in the fields of transportation and ICT," the publication says.

According to the Minister, the sides also discussed COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan in November 2024.

To note, Japan is a recognized world leader in the field of ICT, and its experience in the digitalization of various processes as well as in the field of organizing the efficient operation of transport is useful for Azerbaijan.

