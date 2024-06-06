Middle Corridor represents important trade channel - Atlantic Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. In the context of transatlantic relations, the US, Europe, and other countries regard Azerbaijan and the Middle Corridor as vital trade channels, Senior Director, Global Energy Center at Atlantic Council Landon Derentz said during the "Oil Flows: Cross-Logistics and Infrastructure Development in Azerbaijan" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"Washington, D.C.-based think tank the Atlantic Council analyzes international issues from an American policy viewpoint and shapes American policy to improve relations with allies. The context suits Azerbaijan. America, Europe, and others view Azerbaijan and the Middle Corridor as vital trading routes. Point out Azerbaijan's role in building this corridor," he emphasized.

To note, the Middle Corridor has been in operation for 10 years, and it has seen significant development in the last 2–3 years due to geopolitical realities.

In 2023, 2.7 million tons of cargo passed through it, marking an 86 percent growth. This year, the volume is expected to reach 4.2 million tons.

More than 600 delegates are participating in the forum. In addition to Azerbaijan, representatives from Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, the UK, Hungary, Georgia, Israel, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, the UAE, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, the US, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, and Japan will also be present. This year, the forum has a record number of speakers - 81.

The forum's agenda includes critical energy issues for both Azerbaijan and the entire Caspian region. Key points on the agenda focus on reviewing and financing projects related to energy security, the energy transition, and green energy.

