Azerbaijan talks purposes of CANSO summit in Baku, country's role

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Hosting the CANSO (Civil Air Navigation Services Organization) ATM Summit 2024 and the 28th AGM (Annual General Meeting) highlights Azerbaijan's growing influence and leadership in the aviation industry, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said at the summit's opening in Baku on June 12, Trend reports.

According to Nabiyev, the events' hosting also reflects the country's dedication to innovation, excellence, and active engagement in the efforts of international aviation organizations.

He thanked the management of CANSO for their trust in Azerbaijan and spoke about their history of cooperation with this organisation.

"The first summit of the CEOs of air navigation service providers from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Central Asian countries was held under the aegis of CANSO in Baku this January and discussed joint strategies to improve air navigation services, safety, efficiency, and potential in the region," the minister reminded.

According to him, the international event being held in Baku on June 11–13 is important not only for discussing air traffic management issues but also for a sustainable future.

"All CANSO members have one desire - to achieve harmony with our planet, and the path to harmony must begin with understanding where we are now.

According to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Global Air Transport Outlook, demand for air transport will double by 2040, growing at an average rate of 3.4 percent per year. The global aviation industry has made clear commitments to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, which imposes additional responsibility on it," Nabiyev emphasized.

He mentioned that CANSO member countries control 90 percent of the world's air traffic and must use their collective experience and joint efforts as a foundation for the future of sustainable and safe global air transport.

Nabiyev also reminded that the organisation has intensified efforts to optimize flight routes and reduce environmental impact through the use of environmentally friendly aviation fuel.

"Optimizing flight routes will reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by 10 percent, and eco-friendly aviation fuel can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent over its lifecycle compared to conventional aviation fuel," the minister assured.

He mentioned that initiatives such as the CANSO GreenATM program aim to minimize carbon dioxide emissions and promote environmentally safe practices.

"Today, AZANS (the air navigation structure of Azerbaijan Airlines, or AZAL) intends to join the CANSO GreenATM accreditation program, affirming our shared commitment to sustainable development and innovation in air traffic management," the minister said.

Speaking about sustainable development, he specifically noted the upcoming COP29 in Baku in November this year.

"This conference will bring together world leaders to assess progress and discuss the best ways to combat climate change," he added.

"An important point to note is that the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over its land and sky has given AZANS the opportunity to comprehensively control air traffic in the country," said Rashad Nabiyev.

According to him, Azerbaijan is interested in further expanding cooperation with CANSO.

"Our goal is to enhance cooperation with neighboring countries at the regional level through joint projects to increase the efficiency and safety of airspace. Our initiatives also include the use of technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence to optimize and manage air traffic in line with global trends in the digital transformation of the aviation sector," the minister emphasized.

He also mentioned that through continuous communication and cooperation, innovation and progress are achievable.

"This summit is a chance to establish new connections and friendships that will contribute to achieving our common goals," the minister concluded.

To note, Azerbaijan's partnership with CANSO, since gaining full member status in 2005, has a rich history marked by significant achievements.

Thanks to the provision of high-level aviation services and its location at the intersection of major air routes, transit traffic through the airspace of Azerbaijan has increased 3.5 times since 2021, amounting to about 18,000 transit flights per month.

