Heydar Aliyev International Airport: 26% increase in passenger traffic in November 2024

Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to strengthen its position as a reliable and comfortable hub for passengers. In November 2024, the airport served 595 thousand passengers, showing a 26% increase compared to the same period last year (470 thousand passengers). During this period, a total of 4,598 flights were operated.

The number of passengers on international routes reached 549 thousand, with 51% served by foreign airlines and the remaining by the national carrier. The most popular destinations were Istanbul, Moscow, Dubai, Tbilisi, Abu Dhabi, and Ankara, with a combined passenger traffic exceeding 269 thousand.

On the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku en route, 49,610 passengers were served. The number of flights on this route increased by 15% (520 flights) compared to the same period last year, although passenger numbers decreased by 10%.

Transit passenger numbers rose by 55% compared to November of the previous year, reaching 21,674. These results confirm the strengthening of Heydar Aliyev International Airport's status as a global transit hub.

Baku airport continues to deliver high-quality services that meet modern international aviation standards, solidifying its role as one of the region's most dynamic and reliable transportation centers.