Kazakhstan's Shymkent expands horizons with new int'l flights to Europe and Asia
Photo: Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has launched direct international flights from Shymkent to Germany, Hungary, China, South Korea, and Egypt, aiming to enhance cargo transport, tourism, and economic ties. Operated by Boeing 737 aircraft, the routes begin in late May and expand through July.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy