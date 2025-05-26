Kazakhstan's Shymkent expands horizons with new int'l flights to Europe and Asia

Photo: Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has launched direct international flights from Shymkent to Germany, Hungary, China, South Korea, and Egypt, aiming to enhance cargo transport, tourism, and economic ties. Operated by Boeing 737 aircraft, the routes begin in late May and expand through July.

