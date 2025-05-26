Kazakhstan’s export-import logistics sector soars with record carrier growth
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Since the start of the year, export-import cargo transportation in Kazakhstan has grown significantly, with a major portion linked to trade with China. The share of Kazakh carriers in this traffic has reached a record high. This growth is attributed to the introduction of a new, streamlined system for issuing foreign transport permits and the digitization of permit exchanges with neighboring countries.
