Kazakhstan’s export-import logistics sector soars with record carrier growth

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Since the start of the year, export-import cargo transportation in Kazakhstan has grown significantly, with a major portion linked to trade with China. The share of Kazakh carriers in this traffic has reached a record high. This growth is attributed to the introduction of a new, streamlined system for issuing foreign transport permits and the digitization of permit exchanges with neighboring countries.

