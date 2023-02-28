US State Secretary arrives in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has arrived in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

He landed at the Tashkent airport.

Secretary Blinken is expected to discuss issues of further development of the Uzbek-US strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, Blinken took part in the C5+1 meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries in Kazakhstan's Astana.

C5+1 is a dialogue format created to address common issues of cooperation between the Central Asian states and the US.