Auction for provision of subsoil use rights held in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Kazakhstan held an auction to grant subsoil use rights, the press service of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan announced June 25.

In total, 69 subsoil plots were auctioned (64 exploration and 5 production sites).

After consideration of applications, 57 companies were allowed to participate in development of 34 sites.

From the total 34 subsoil sites, the winners of 31 sites were determined.

A contract will be concluded with the winner of the auction, the validity period of which at the exploration stage is 6 years.

Applications for participation in this auction were accepted until May 23.

