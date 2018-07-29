'Protecting Business and Investments’ project launched in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region

29 July 2018 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

An office within the ‘Protecting Business and Investments’ project, created for the anti-corruption support of investors, has recently opened in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region, the country’s Kazinform international news agency reported citing the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption’s corruption prevention department on Aktobe region.

The office opened as part of the meeting of the Investor Council, chaired by acting head of local government in Aktobe region Kayrat Bekenov.

The main goal of the project is to protect investors from all kinds of corruption risks that an entrepreneur faces not only within the entrepreneurial activity, but also in everyday life when implementing an investment project.

The office was created within the Memorandum of Cooperation between the country’s Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, the Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Investment and Development to simplify the process of investing in the country’s economy, as well as preventing bureaucratic procedures and corruption facts.

In his welcoming speech, head of the department of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Rasul Medetov stressed that the agency guarantees full protection to interested investors against corruption risks in Kazakhstan.

"The agency intends to react quickly to every fact of impeding the activity of investors,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani minister takes part in opening ceremony of "Int'l Army Games-2018" competitions (PHOTO)
Society 11:45
About 200M saved during implementation of SOCAR Polymer project - CEO
Economy news 28 July 14:54
Investments in agriculture of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl double
Economy news 28 July 14:42
Major Kazakh company to revolutionize ticket sale in Uzbekistan
Economy news 28 July 14:21
CPC announces tender for maintenance of hydraulic structures
Tenders 28 July 11:37
Russian big cargo carrier ups fertilizer supply to Azerbaijan
Economy news 27 July 20:29
Latest
Business start-ups growing fast in Iran – official
Business 13:11
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank increasing authorized capital by over 20%
Economy news 13:02
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Astara region
Politics 12:53
Iranian tycoon arrested near Bazargan border crossing, official says
Society 12:32
New Turkmen ambassador to Uzbekistan appointed
Turkmenistan 12:16
Turkey’s BOTAS to construct gas pipeline via tender
Tenders 11:57
Azerbaijani minister takes part in opening ceremony of "Int'l Army Games-2018" competitions (PHOTO)
Society 11:45
Iran’s foreign trade balance positive - Customs figures
Economy news 10:57
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 83 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02