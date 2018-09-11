Kazakhstan's Aktau sea port loses its international status

11 September 2018 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Kazakhstan's Aktau sea port has lost its international status.

The Aktau International Sea Trade Port has been renamed as the Aktau Sea Trade Port, reads the Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev's decree, published by Adilet Legal Information System.

The Aktau port is located on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea at the intersection of several international transport corridors.

Its location allows to transport cargoes, crude oil and oil products from east to west, from north to south - to Iran, Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The Aktau port is a part of the New Silk Road project and is a participant of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cotton harvest starts in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Province
Economy news 20:20
Eurasian Development Bank and "Kazyna Capital Management" sign co-op agreement
Kazakhstan 17:18
Kazakhstan increases oil export
Oil&Gas 16:27
Prices for agricultural products in Kazakh region increase
Economy news 14:09
Kazakhstan to supply barley and corn to Chinese market
Economy news 12:38
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan, China reaches historic high
Economy news 12:35
Latest
Iran’s car output declines by some 40%
Business 21:30
US, Uzbekistan to mull prospects for co-op in trade, economy, investment
Uzbekistan 21:14
Turkey announces number of Israeli ships sailing in its waters
Economy news 20:58
Azerbaijani scientists develop innovative method for processing of alunite
Economy news 20:48
Turkey stands for political solution of Syrian conflict - FM
Turkey 20:35
Cotton harvest starts in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Province
Economy news 20:20
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Sept. 11
Business 19:56
Turkey gathering military equipment at Syria's border - media
Turkey 19:50
US company to install solar panels in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 19:19