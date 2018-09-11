Kazakhstan's Aktau sea port loses its international status

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Kazakhstan's Aktau sea port has lost its international status.

The Aktau International Sea Trade Port has been renamed as the Aktau Sea Trade Port, reads the Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev's decree, published by Adilet Legal Information System.

The Aktau port is located on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea at the intersection of several international transport corridors.

Its location allows to transport cargoes, crude oil and oil products from east to west, from north to south - to Iran, Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The Aktau port is a part of the New Silk Road project and is a participant of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news