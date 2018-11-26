All parties to Astana talks on Syria confirm participation

26 November 2018 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

All parties invited to the Astana meeting on Syria, scheduled to take place on November 28-29, have confirmed their participation, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

"The guarantors of the Astana process (Iran, Russia and Turkey), the Syrian government and the armed opposition, as well as Jordan - an observer country - have confirmed their participation. A confirmation is expected to be made concerning the participation of United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura," Smadiyarov said.

According to the Kazakh foreign ministry spokesman, the sixth Astana meeting will deal with issues related to the release of hostages and detained persons, the handover of bodies and the search for missing people. The event will "involve representatives of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross."

The international meeting on resolving the situation in Syria will take place on November 28-29. On November 28, the guarantor countries will hold bilateral and trilateral consultations, as well as meetings with observer countries, while a plenary meeting is scheduled for November 29.

