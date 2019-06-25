Cell phone reception in Kazakh city down after ammo storage explosion

25 June 2019 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Cell phone reception in Arys city of Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region will be resumed after specialists will arrive to the city, said Askar Zhumagaliyev, The Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

The failure of cell phone reception in Arys city is due to the damage of electricity lines.

“The issue of lack of cell phone reception in Arys city is due to problems with electricity. Following the damage the base stations switched to batteries, but these batteries are not meant to be working for a long period of time, which is why there were shortages of cell phone reception,” stated Zhumagaliyev.

He further noted that currently the reception partially works.

On June 24, 2019 the warehouse of a military unit in Kazakhstan’s Arys city exploded with subsequent combustion. Currently, the citizens of the city are evacuated.

