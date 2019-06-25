Explosion in Kazakh city is not of radioactive kind

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

No chemicals or radioactive elements were stored at the exploded warehouse in Kazakhstan’s Arys city, said Yuriy Ilyin, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

“Ammunition of various types was kept atn the exploded warehouse in Arys. Mainly, there were artillery ammunition and multiple-launch rocket systems,” he said.

Yuriy Ilyin also stated that any explosion, including those related to petrol, oil and lubricants, forms a cloud which resembles a massive explosion. However, there is no danger to the citizens of Arys, he added.

Previously, commission on emergency situations advised citizens of Arys against returning home until further notice.

On June 24, 2019 the warehouse of a military unit in Kazakhstan’s Arys city exploded with subsequent combustion. Currently, the citizens of the city are evacuated.

