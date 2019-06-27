Officials talk safety measures after Kazakhstan's Arys disaster

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The fire in Kazakhstan’s Arys city has been fully localized, all main streets and areas were checked and cleared from ammunition pieces, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Kurmanbayev, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

“Currently activities are carried out to provide safety of citizens. Sappers found up to 500 shells during the clearing work. The clearing work in homes and gardens is to be started soon,” he said.