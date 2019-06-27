Officials talk safety measures after Kazakhstan's Arys disaster

27 June 2019 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The fire in Kazakhstan’s Arys city has been fully localized, all main streets and areas were checked and cleared from ammunition pieces, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Kurmanbayev, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

“Currently activities are carried out to provide safety of citizens. Sappers found up to 500 shells during the clearing work. The clearing work in homes and gardens is to be started soon,” he said.

On morning of June 24, an explosion occurred at an ammunition depot near the Kazakh town of Arys. Following the blast, the state of emergency was declared. Mass evacuation of nearly 45,000 people living in the area was initiated. Groups of rescuers, teams of doctors and surgeons were dispatched to the city.

Vladimir Bekker, Chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan stated that currently situation in the city is under control and the information in social media about missing people is false.

“There is also information being spread in media concerning possible explosions and descent of water from reservoirs. This information is also false. Please follow only official information,” Bekker added.

Furthermore, country's Chief Sanitary Physician Zhandarbek Bekshin stated that there is no radiation in the city. He added that disinfecting work will be carried out in the city.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia - main consumer of Uzbek textiles
Economy 12:24
National mining company of Kazakhstan to buy lubricating oils via tender
Tenders 10:59
Public–private partnership projects increase in Kazakhstan
Economy 09:06
Six dead in plant blast in central China
China 07:33
Venture of Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 26 June 14:52
Income of water transport companies reaches nearly $4M in Kazakhstan
Economy 26 June 14:32
Latest
Facebook remains most popular social network in Azerbaijan
ICT 12:45
New highway to be built in Turkey's east
Economy 12:44
Fitch Ratings talks OPEC production cuts
Oil&Gas 12:43
Singapore to invest $30 million in 5G tests ahead of 2020 rollout
Other News 12:43
Number of Turkmen companies increases in Turkey
Economy 12:42
Number of registered IT companies grows in Turkey
ICT 12:24
Russia - main consumer of Uzbek textiles
Economy 12:24
Tourism revenues in Georgia increase
Tourism 12:21
China opposes U.S. abuse of export control, urges cooperation
Other News 12:16