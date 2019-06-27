Railroad traffic in Kazakhstan's Arys restored

27 June 2019 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The traffic on the main railroad tracks of Kazakhstan’s Arys station was restored, Trend reports with reference to press office of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways).

Following the cleaning from ammunition and reconstruction of the railways the traffic on the routes Arys-Taldykuduk, Shagyr-Taldykuduk, Kalash-Arys 2, Akdala-Arys was restored starting from June 26.

First passenger train №369 Novosibirsk-Tashkent was departed from Shymkent station on 22:30 (GMT +6) on June 26.

Only main tracks of the Arys station are open for traffic as of yet. Sorting and post-approach tracts are still closed. During the night fro June 26 to June 27 some 23 trains were dispatched from Arys station, i.e. seven passenger trains, eight container trains and eight cargo trains.

All necessary measures for further traffic restoring are being implemented.

On morning of June 24, an explosion occurred at an ammunition depot near the Kazakh town of Arys. Following the blast, the state of emergency was declared. Mass evacuation of nearly 45,000 people living in the area was initiated. Groups of rescuers, teams of doctors and surgeons were dispatched to the city.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

