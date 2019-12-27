Dec.28 announced national mourning day in Kazakhstan

27 December 2019 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev announced Dec.28, 2019, to be the day of national mourning due to the Bek Air plane crash near the Almaty International Airport, Trend reports with reference to the president’s press secretary.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to Deputy Head of Emergency Situations Department of Almaty Yerlan Alibekov, rescue operations have been completed at the crash site.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operation were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan, which implemented the flight.

