Kazakh Bek Air's plane crash: foreign citizens were on board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Foreign citizens were aboard the crashed Bek Air company’s plane, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

According to the information, eight people died on site:

1. Marat Muratbayev (b. 1962)

2. Rustam Kaydarov (b. 1940)

3. Bauzhan Kaliyev (b. 1974)

4. Bazarkhan Karibayeva (b. 1951)

5. Arshat Isina

6. Abay Nurbekov (b. 1986)

7. Saniya Amanzhol

8. Nikolai Astashov (b. 1971)

According to the information, there were foreign citizens aboard the crashed plane: two Ukranian citizens: Yuriy and Yana Son, Kyrgyzstan’s citizen: Matvey Klykov and a citizen of China Nurlan Maulin.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news